Tips For Smarter And Safer Travel Anywhere You Go!

Travel is one of those things that everyone can get into, but in which not everyone really excels. Making travel arrangements can be a fast, painless thought-free process. However, getting the best deals and making the best plans, takes a little more effort. Here are a few tips for maximizing the benefits that good travel planning can bring.

Travel can be a fun-filled activity, but always remember to learn at least a few words of the native language. 'Please' and 'thank you' are a must, but phrases such as 'I'm lost' and 'Where is the train station?' will prove invaluable in the event you actually need them. It's much easier than trying to act out complicated activities!

You must carry your vaccination certificates with you if you are traveling to a country that requires them. You never know when you may need it, so it should be on your person at all times. If you fail to present proof of vaccination, you cannot prove to authorities that you are immunized, and you may be detained and quarantined.

If you rent a car while traveling, request an extra key. In a new place, in a new car, your mind is bound to be occupied with other things. For people who already have a bad time of locking their keys in their vehicle, keeping a spare set on you at all times is a great idea.

When planning to fly for a trip, don't forget any frequent flier miles you might have racked up. It does you no good to hang onto those once you've already gone on your big vacation. Even if you don't have enough miles to cover the whole trip, many airlines will allow you to discount your rate using your miles.

Enroll in the loyal customer club. These clubs reward you with a free night after you've stayed a certain number of nights at their participating locations. Even if aren't planning to stay with them again, enroll anyway. Being a member often entitles you to extra benefits--anything from drinks to internet access--during your stay.

Look beyond the touristy souvenir shops. To find a souvenir that will remind you of your travels and actually comes from the place you visited, shop with the locals. In grocery stores, markets, and other stores that are off the beaten (tourist) track, you'll find things that locals actually use instead of the mass-produced trinkets.

Traveling with any kind of electronics means that you constantly have to charge batteries that you would normally charge at home. One of the most convenient means of doing this while on the road is to buy an inverter and plug it into your vehicle's cigarette lighter. That way you can use the same chargers you normally use at home.

After you drop off your items in your hotel room, step back outside. To prepare for an emergency, count the number of doors between your room and the emergency exits. You want to be able to get out safely and if you are unable to see, you will need that number. You may want to have a flashlight handy, as well.

When packing for a long trip, limit yourself to about two colors of clothing. This will help to ensure that everything you bring to wear on your trip will match with everything else. It will also limit the number of shoes and accessories you need to match with your outfits.

Ask about renovations when reserving your room. There are few things more annoying than waking to the sound of construction equipment while you are enjoying a vacation. By knowing in advance, you adjust your trip as necessary.

It is a good idea to double-check your car insurance if you plan to rent a car when you travel. Sometimes, you do not need the superfluous insurance that is being sold to you. Typically, insurance policies cover third party liability, at least in part. Check your policy before you leave home, it could save you in the long run.

As you can see, traveling is more than an airplane ride and a hotel stay. Planning is an important step in the process. This article should steer you in the right direction.