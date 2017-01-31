Enjoy Your Next Hotel Stay With This Guidance

Staying in a hotel can be such an enjoyable experience. But your excitement about your trip can quickly sour if you are stuck with a substandard room. So doing research to find the right hotel can make or break your trip. The tips below can help you easily find a great hotel, along with saving to make you even happier.

Look into club-level rates. While these rooms are more expensive up front, they typically offer a great value. For example, included in the price could be breakfast or dessert, Wi-Fi service or other perks, like drinks and snacks. See what is offered and decide if the extra cost is worth it to you.

Do comparison shopping online. Often you"ll need to do some comparison shopping to find the best deals out there. Some quick web searches can do you a lot of good. There you'll see who has the best prices for hotels in the areas you are considering. It can save you some real cash.

If you are out of the room for any length of time, protect the valuables you leave in the room. In addition to leaving expensive items in a safe, leave the television on when you are out of the room. That will make it look like you are still there and thieves will move on.

One way to save money when traveling is to search for a hotel that offers a free continental breakfast. This can save you a lot of money if you are staying for a week. Many of the top hotel chains offer large continental breakfasts consisting of breakfast meats, pastries and drinks.

Join a membership program if you travel frequently. That way, each time you stay, you accrue points that you can turn into vacation freebies when it's time to take the family on an adventure.

When thinking about selecting a hotel, there are quite a few salient points to consider. You should look at the price, but you should also look at the location that is most convenient for what you want to do. A gym, pool, free breakfast, free wireless Internet, free local calls, and all kinds of other things may be important. So decide on the amenities that mean the most to you and start looking.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

To get the best possible rate for a hotel room, book well in advance of your trip. Rates are markedly higher if you just get the room at the desk. In addition to saving you a lot of money, advance booking will also ensure you aren't left without a room.

Don't use the hotel bedspread if you can avoid it. The bedspread is one item that does not usually get washed between bookings. For this reason, there's no telling what might be on that bedspread. Simply remove it from your bed.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

There are websites available that offer you an instant discount if the hotel you have booked decreases in price before your stay. You may end up with a good amount of money back in your pocket. The best thing about this type of site is that the opposite does not apply. If the rates increase, you will only have to pay the amount you were originally quoted.

If you are looking for deals on a hotel room, you may have to go straight to the source yourself. Many hotels do not post ads all over the Internet offering discounts. You usually have to find them yourself. Simply call potential hotels and ask them if they have any promotions or discounts.

To avoid spending $2 or $3 each time you want a soda at a hotel, throw a six- or twelve-pack into the car when you head out on the road. For almost as much money as that one soda, you can have a dozen of them chilling on ice in the room, or in the mini-fridge.

It is important that you find out how often rooms are vacuumed in a hotel. It may sound silly, but it isn't. Some places use a small sweeper to gather large particles. Many times, they only vacuum when the room is really messy. You should try to get a room that has been recently vacuumed so that it gathers the particles that you cannot see.

Be aware that it is normally not possible to check into a hotel early. Plan for this, or you may risk waiting in the hotel lobby for an hour or more. Hotels need to get a room cleaned up before you get to check into it. If you're going to have to show up early, speak with the people at the front to see if you're able to get into the room, but don't think that it will happen.

Don't limit your hotel bed bug inspection to the bed. Bed bugs can be up to fifteen feet away. So, check any chairs and other furniture around the room. Also look in drawers and closet spaces before unpacking your clothes and risking them. As always, flag someone on the staff down if you find anything.

Be pleasant when checking in if you want an upgrade. Take the time to look the front desk clerk in the eye and introduce yourself to the clerk. It is also a good idea to use the clerk's name when checking-in. Don't forget to smile and be courteous when asking for an upgrade.

This article has proven that it is easy to find an affordable, comfortable hotel. With this knowledge in mind, get started. It's time to plan your travels and have an enjoyable stay. And, you're going to have pleasant stories when you return home.