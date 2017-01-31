Discover Some Hotel Tricks You May Not Know About

It is important to pay close attention to detail when planning a vacation. You have to choose the destination and set up your transportation. You have to also arrange for where you'll be staying, but this can be hard for unfamiliar areas. The article below will help you with your choice.

When you are staying at a hotel, it is a good idea to leave a small tip for the housekeeping staff. It is best to tip daily instead of waiting until the entire trip has come to an end since there is a chance that the same person will not be assisting you every day.

If you are out of the room for any length of time, protect the valuables you leave in the room. In addition to leaving expensive items in a safe, leave the television on when you are out of the room. That will make it look like you are still there and thieves will move on.

If you know that you will need to make phone calls from your hotel room, check to make sure you will have free Wi-Fi service. Rather than using the in-room phone, and getting charged an arm and a leg, use an Internet phone service that is free. For example, both Skype and Line are possibilities.

One way to save money when traveling is to search for a hotel that offers a free continental breakfast. This can save you a lot of money if you are staying for a week. Many of the top hotel chains offer large continental breakfasts consisting of breakfast meats, pastries and drinks.

Join a membership program if you travel frequently. That way, each time you stay, you accrue points that you can turn into vacation freebies when it's time to take the family on an adventure.

Do not make the assumption that your pets are welcome at all hotels. Call them ahead of time to see if they are even if the website they're on says yes. Be certain you understand all rules pertaining to pets. Some hotels only allow certain types, sizes and breeds.

If your pet is coming to a hotel with you, there are a few things you need to do in preparation. Be sure that the hotel really does allow pets. Also, take a good supply of plastic bags, such as grocery bags, to clean up after your pet. When you go to make the hotel reservation, see if there is room on the end that would prevent the other guests from hearing a noisy pet.

When traveling with small children, try to choose a hotel that caters to them. Most hotels offer cribs. Some have playgrounds and/or pools to help keep your kids entertained. Some even offer or children's programs during the day or babysitters at night. Many hotels do not charge extra for children under a certain age to stay in the same room with their parents.

If you are concerned about bed bugs, look in the bathroom first. This is usually one of the few places you won't see any. This is the best place to put your bags while you look around. Kids and pets can safely wait there too.

To get a workout without leaving your hotel room, take your suspension training gear along. Most systems fit into a bag that doesn't weigh more than three or four pounds, and all you need is a door frame to attach the system to. You can get a solid strength training workout by using your body weight to provide resistance.

Follow a hotel chain you are thinking about reserving with on social media. Deals and promotions are often promoted first or sometimes only on Facebook and Twitter. Introduce yourself to hotel employees through social media to see if you can get any tips from them on booking a great deal.

Book your hotel room as far in advance as possible. You will be surprised at how quickly hotels fill up, especially in smaller towns with few hotels. If you wait until last minute, there is a good chance you may not even be able to book a room. So, be sure to reserve your room as soon as you know you need one!

Before booking a hotel room, ask the hotel about their return policy. You never know what could happen and you may end up having to cancel your reservation. If there is no return policy, you could be basically throwing your money down the drain. Don't book with a hotel until you know this information.

If you will be needing a rollaway or a crib, alert the hotel to this fact when making your reservation. Not every hotel will be able to accommodate you. Additionally, there may be an extra fee for these items. Make your needs known at the time you place your reservation so that you do not have any unpleasant surprises.

When booking a hotel, make sure you find out whether it has private bathrooms or shared bathrooms. If you have no issues sharing a bathroom with other people outside of your room, then a hotel with a shared bathroom may be fine. However, if you are a pretty private person, then a private bathroom inside the room may be best.

Don't limit your hotel bed bug inspection to the bed. Bed bugs can be up to fifteen feet away. So, check any chairs and other furniture around the room. Also look in drawers and closet spaces before unpacking your clothes and risking them. As always, flag someone on the staff down if you find anything.

Did you receive a newspaper outside of your hotel room this morning? If so, chances are you will be charged for it. To avoid being charged for an unwanted newspaper, take the newspaper to the front desk and inform the desk clerk that you do not wish to receive a newspaper during your stay.

Now that you know something about choosing a hotel, go make your reservations. That will be one more thing you can cross off your list. This vacation may just be the best one you ever take. Enjoy it, and remember what you've just learned the next time you plan a vacation.